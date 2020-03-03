The CEO of 1501 Entertainment, the label that signed Megan Thee Stallion, has finally broken his silence after the Suga rapper filed a lawsuit against the label. Carl Crawford spoke to Billboard about the allegations made by Megan Thee Stallion which he claims are all a "lie."

"She just has so many holes in her story, and it's almost on some delusional type stuff. The bubble of Hollywood and her eight million followers has really clouded her head, because the stuff that she's saying is not true. It's a whole lie," he said. He explained that "everybody int he industry" is aware of Jay-Z and Roc Nation's tactics. "hey come in, the find the smallest things wrong with the problem -- because there weren't any problems before she left -- and then she says that I didn't want to negotiate?"

Crawford went onto explain that it was actually T. Farris, one of Megan's close people, and her mother who drafted the contracted. Even when it came down to the deal with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, he said that he was out of the blue.

"Their real plan was to get you out of my contract so they can sign you to Roc Nation. That's all they want to do. We gave this girl a 60-40 split. Now go ask the artist about that. She got parts of her masters [the] first time. You think Jay-Z would have gave her part of her masters on her first deal with Roc Nation? F--k no. Then, she's getting $100,000 a show and she don't want to pay up. That's what the issue was about. She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn't wanna pay me no more," he said.

You can check out the full interview here.