Cardi B dropped "Bodak Yellow" in 2017 and never looked back.

In the four years since the Love & Hip Hop: New York star crossed all-the-way over into music, she has been one of the premier acts and talents in the game.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Since last August, when Cardi dropped "Wap" with Megan Thee Stallion, the 29-year-old has been on a historic run. After "Up" debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in February, Cardi tied Lauryn Hill for the highest debut by a solo female rap song and months later, she and Megan Thee Stallion dominated the BET Hip Hop Awards, winning three different categories for "WAP." And today, Cardi B made more history.

According to @chartdata on Twitter, Cardi's 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," has officially sold over 10,000,000 units, earning a RIAA Diamond certification. It was also revealed that, with "Girls Like You" going diamond, Cardi became the first female rapper to earn multiple RIAA Diamond singles.

Cardi, who was the first female rapper to earn a single RIAA Diamond certification when "Bodak Yellow" passed the 10,000,000 sales threshold (Nicki Minaj was the second female rapper to achieve this when "Super Bass" went Diamond a few weeks ago), took to Twitter to express her gratitude for Maroon 5, and to flex a little.

"Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful," she wrote. "Diamonds are a girl’s best friend."

