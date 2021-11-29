Cardi B reportedly dropped $5.85 million on her new New York home, which is actually located in New Jersey, according to the New York Post. Cardi is also rumored to be spending more than $1 million on improvements.

The Bronx native will now be approximately a 25-minute drive to Washington Heights.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Cardi originally revealed that she was purchasing a New York home on Instagram, earlier this month.

"These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work," she explained. "One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!"

The home reportedly has a movie theatre, a wine cellar, a gym, a powder room, a tennis court, and more.





