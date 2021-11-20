The 2021 American Music Awards air this Sunday (November 21), and Cardi B has been asked to tackle the role of host for the coveted award ceremony. It will be a few days before we learn who took home which trophy, but in the meantime, the Bronx icon is speaking on the "pressure" she feels as the show nears.

Ahead of taking on the job, Cardi caught up with Good Morning America where she joked about "the pressure" she felt. "I mean, how can I excite the audience? Should I show my child?" she quipped. "I'm not gonna do that. I don't know I'm just gonna be myself."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

In that interview, Cardi spoke on husband Offset being a hands-on dad and expressed how she feels when she releases new music. When she caught up with The Shade Room in a separate feature, Cardi addressed the recent controversy of Halle Berry, herBruised soundtrack collaborator, referring to her as a "queen of Hip Hop." The actress's remarks caused havoc as Nicki Minaj's fans stormed social media.

"I'm so sick of that stuff," said Cardi. "I'm sick of it! I cannot believe that brings so much drama. Jesus!" Watch her full interview with Good Morning America and the clip from her chat with The Shade Room below.