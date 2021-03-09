Following the news that Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" was officially certified diamond earlier today, many -- including Kodak Black -- were quick to congratulate her on the big accomplishment. Not only is achieving diamond certification a rare feat on its own, but Cardi's major milestone officially makes her the first female rapper to make it happen. With such a major cause for celebration, it's no surprise that Cardi took a moment to gather her thoughts on Instagram.

John Shearer/Getty Images

"How it started ,How’s its going," captions Cardi, sharing a throwback clip of her spitting some "Bodak" bars in the studio. "Thank you every1 that send me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant I just wanted to win and break-in . This record changed my life. Thank you to everyone who showed Bodak so much support and support and buy till THIS DAYY !! That’s why it went diamond cause of the support YOU still give."

She also took a moment to share a few words about her recent single "WAP," the first release from her forthcoming album -- and another song that seems to have a potential diamond plaque in its future. "Wap is a spicy one shorty 5X platinum in 7 months makes me really happy cause I put this song out when I was doubting myself then most," she muses. "With hardly any radio play cause of how nasty it was, but babyeeee it was a shocker !"

Curiously, she made no mention to "I Like It," which currently sits on the verge of diamond certification at nine-times platinum. At this rate, Cardi will run out of room on her walls, especially if she keeps the same momentum whenever her new album rolls around. We'd like to issue another round of congratulations to Cardi for her first -- and surely not her last -- diamond single. Do you still keep "Bodak Yellow" in rotation?