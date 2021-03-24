Ever since "Up" climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Cardi B's celebration has been cut short by haters and skeptics. On Tuesday, the Invasion of Privacy artist went off on social media users for diminishing her achievements, and now Cardi is setting the record straight on the success of "Up," following rumors and allegations that she has been using payola to boost the single's success.

Responding to the payola rumors, the "WAP" rapper chalked the payola rumors up to pure hate and speculation, saying, "It’s sad that when I win people gotta scramble with lies for my success. Like they ain’t saw everybody, people coming out Amazon trucks and ambulances dancing my shit."

After adding a slew of laughing emojis, Cardi continued to deny the payola allegations against her, saying, "They love to run with that 'Payola ' to make them feel better mind you I didn’t debute number 1 because of my low radio play and WAP barely made radio cause it was so explicit yet still made number 1."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi also came with some receipts that showed that "Up" hasn't even been getting a lot of airplay in comparison to the other hits hovering around the top of the Billboard 100. On the matter, she wrote, "Look at the second slide look at my AirPlay ( radio) compare to other artist radio spins.WHEN YOU START WINNING THE STORIES START SPINNING!!! Imma adress all the hate on my album tho wait on it !!!"

The recent surge for "Up" came quickly after Cardi B's high energy performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, so the boosts in streaming and purchases could very likely be attributed to that. Plus, it is exciting to see that she is once again teasing her follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, so perhaps fans will get to hear that sooner than they thought.

Check out her Grammy performance of "Up" and "WAP" below.

[via]