There's seems to be a lot of jealousy in Blac Chyna's family, even from her own mother. While their relationship has shown to be toxic at times, Tokyo Toni's latest comments about her daughter's success are extremely hurtful. Chyna's mother sat down with Tasha K for an exclusive interview, where she spoke about her daughter's success, admitting that she doesn't feel proud of her.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Whether you like her or not, Blac Chyna has proven that's she's here to stick around for the long haul. She's messy at times, but that's what her fans love about her. The reality star should count on her family to hold her down at the end of the day, but it looks like her mother isn't even her fan. During her sit-down with Tasha K, Tokyo Toni claimed that she's not proud of her daughter's accomplishments.

"It's the devil, it's the devil," said Toni when asked if Blac Chyna was the reason why they don't get along. "We're nothing alike. She mimicked me, just like Nicki Minaj did, just like Cardi B and everybody else. Mimicked me. But there's only one of me, how about that?"



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Now, you know we're not just gonna let that comment slide about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B supposedly mimicking Tokyo Toni. That sounds delusional. But, moving on. She continued her attack of her daughter with more uncalled-for comments. Tasha pressed Toni, telling her there's actually two of her because of her daughter. She wasn't happy about that.

"No, it's one of me and it's one of her in which we're two individuals on two different paths-- not of love, but of every day," she said. "No, I'm not [proud of her]. I'm saddened by [what she's accomplished] because I know why she received it. She couldn't receive the same things without doing the things she's done by hurting people. By hurting her nannies, by hurting her friends, by embarrassing her family, by hurting her mother. So, to accomplish all of these things and have all that put on the line, no I'm not [proud]. But on the other side of it, I'm very proud that she has the things that she has. She don't have to sell ass and she ain't gotta go strip. So, on that tip, Mama proud, baby."

What do you make of Tokyo Toni's comments? Watch above just before the 35-minute mark.