We previously reported on Blac Chyna's new reality television show, The Real Blac Chyna, which is scheduled to air on Zeus next month. From the mini preview we've gotten thus far which was shared by Chyna, we knew to expect a drama-filled season. The show has not even aired yet and the drama involved is already pouring off the screen. Rob Kardashian, who shares a daughter with Chyna by the name of Dream, filed paperwork to prohibit his baby mother from putting their daughter on the show. A threatening letter was sent to Chyna and hinted that the former couple's 50/50 joint custody would not allow their daughter on camera without Rob's consent. Blac clapped back immediately by calling Rob a hypocrite as she did not say anything when Rob allowed Dream on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians without her approval. She alleges the sneaky move was done in a "desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show."

While the two are still working out this issue, a super trailer for the upcoming series has dropped and it's looking real spicy. Clearly, Tokyo Toni will play an essential role in the series considering her ever-so persistent animosity with Blac Chyna. We also get a glimpse of Blac Chyna's reaction to the Harvard scandal and more. Check the trailer below.