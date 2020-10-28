Blac Chyna will forever be associated with the Kardashian clan, despite how far she removes herself from them. Of course, she also shared a child with Rob Kardashian and the two continue to co-parent but it's evident that she still wants to see them in court over the alleged cancellation of her television series, Rob & Chyna.



According to Page Six, Blac Chyna just scored a major victory in the case after the judge decided against the Kardashians' motion to have the case dismissed. Chyna's attorney said, "Chyna is beyond thrilled that she will have her day in court."

The judge said his decision was based on "the substantial evidence filed by Chyna, including unaired Season 2 ‘Rob & Chyna’ footage and internal business documents from NBCUniversal and Bunim Murray Productions," according to Chyna's attorney.

Though she'll be able to face-off against the celebrity family, an attorney for Rob Kardashian has previously stated the reason why their show was nixed was due to their relationship being over. Chyna's lawsuit against the family was based on allegations of violence, defamation, and blocking possible future opportunities for income.

This is not the only legal war she's in against the Kardashian family. Blac Chyna is still fighting an assault lawsuit filed by Rob Kardashian. Despite her efforts to get it tossed, a judge wasn't on her side this time around, ruling that it should move forward in court.

