For years, Blac Chyna has claimed that her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian has been attempting to bully her. While Rob Kardashian has claimed otherwise, stating that the model turned musician has been abusing drugs and alcohol in the presence of their child. Both narratives have been apart of a long-drawn-out legal battle for custody of the former couple's daughter, Dream Kardashian.

In 2018, Blac Chyna claimed that Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian clan got her and Rob's Rob & Chyna E! Entertainment reality show canceled causing her to lose millions in endorsements and business opportunities. Now, new court documentation obtained by The Blast, claims that Rob, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khole, and more want Blac Chyna to hand over financial records for her various companies including LASHED by Blac Chyna accessory company and Blac Chyna Inc. LLC.

The Kardashians have subpoenaed Chyna’s accounting firm demanding that she hand over her tax statements and records in order to prove that she's in financial distress. The motion states:

"(The) Plaintiff has claimed that the alleged tortious conduct of Defendants has destroyed the entire trajectory of her career as a businesswoman, entertainer and television personality and that she and her closely-held entities Blac Chyna Inc., 88 FIN and LASHED have been financially devastated as a result of Defendants’ alleged misconduct."

Rob and company have asked the judge to force the "Deserve" rapper to hand over her financial records to which she has refused to do. The Kardashian clan allegedly want this information to use in the custody battle to verify if Dream Kardashian is being raised in healthy living conditions.

While Blac Chyna claims that Dream Kardashian is living a healthy lifestyle, the beauty salon owner has struggled to comply with the court's orders. As a father, hopefully, Rob Kardashian wouldn't want to hinder his child's mother from getting to the bag for the sake of their child. In time, the truth will come to light.