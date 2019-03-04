E!
- TVIman Shumpert Admits That Teyana Taylor Thought His Rap Career Was WeirdShe had her doubts early on but has become his biggest fan.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Describes Her Love Life As "Putting Money Into My Bank Account"The rapper says she's "getting back to self" after realizing how much time goes into relationships.By Erika Marie
- TVTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Ink Deal For New E! Reality SeriesGet ready for an intimate look at their romance and growing family three years after their last reality show on VH1.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen Jokes About Being "Humiliated" By Beyoncé's Security At The GrammysThe actor laughed about becoming a bit too excited to say hello to Bey and when he "charged over," her security checked him.By Erika Marie
- MusicK. Michelle Accused Of Abuse, Making Homophobic Remarks To StylistK. Michelle reportedly worked with the stylist on the music video of her single "Suphaood (Remix)," and he said she wasn't kind.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Accuses Rob Kardashian Of Killing Her Career Amidst Custody BattleBlac Chyna claims Rob Kardashian is tryna stop her from getting to the bag. By Dominiq R.
- RandomWoman On "Botched" Has Pubic Hair Growing On Her FaceThat's a... peculiar problem. By Noah C
- TVKanye West Talks About Why He Fell In Love With Wife Kim Kardashian-WestHe gets candid on "E! True Hollywood Story."By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent's Ex-Manager Chaz "Slim" Williams Passes Away: Condolences Flood TwitterChaz "Slim" Williams had a bigger than life rep in the borough of Jamaica, Queens, NY.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJudge Orders Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner To Sit For Deposition In Blac Chyna LawsuitBlac's making moves in her case. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian's Art Roasted By Expert On "Keeping Up With The Kardashians""A three-year-old could have done a better job."By Aida C.
- MixtapesMichael Aristotle Returns With "Almost A Tape"Michael Aristotle delivers something to hold us over.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"KUWTK" Trailer Sees Khloe Kardashian In Tears Over Tristan ThompsonSeason 16 is coming in hot. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Drags Ryan Seacrest Into Her Kardashian Legal Troubles & He's Not DownRyan Seacrest isn't here for the drama. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Calls On Kris Jenner For Added Film PromoWho would have thought? By Chantilly Post