Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family have shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to their disagreements on the custody of Blac's child with Rob and the previous lawsuit Blac sprung on the reality family. As we know, Blac sued the whole family accusing them of interfering with her reality show “Rob & Chyna” and getting it taken off the air.

The family denied it but evidence of their disapproval of Blac was later proven in emails. According to The Blast, the issue is still at hand since Blac is being accused of playing games in the lawsuit. The publication details how she's denied such behaviour and is trying to get out of another deposition claiming she's already sat for one. Apparently Khloe Kardashian wants Blac to answer personal questions about her ex-boyfriends and the mother of two isn't having it.

“For example, Plaintiff properly objected and refused to respond to Khloe Kardashian’s bizarre and harassing requests for admission asking about Chyna’s alleged “sexual relationships” in 2017 with “Ferrari” and “Mechie," he lawyer stated. Blac even claims that Rob's recent accusations of her not being a fit parent is a move to make her look bad to the jury. The case is still ongoing.