Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have had their ups and downs when it comes to their relationship. Things have gone from good to bad many times over when it comes to their fight for custody of their daughter Dream and the last update we got on the exes was that they were maintaining a good relationship but according to The Blast, things have changed.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Recent documents obtained by the publication prove that Rob is accusing Blac of abusing alcohol and cocaine in the presence of their daughter, Dream. Because of this, Rob is asking for primary custody of his three-year-old. Rob is asking that Blac be forced to be drug and alcohol tested 30 minutes before seeing Dream and wants Blac to have weekend visits with a nanny present.

Apparently Rob has someone who's willing to testify that Black spends upwards of $600 on alcohol daily and at times will consume an entire bottle of alcohol to herself. Rob even filed that Dream has begun "naked twerking and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her" as well cursing. A court has yet to decide on the filings - keep it locked for more updates on the custody battle.