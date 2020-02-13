Blac Chyna is accusing Rob Kardashian of lying about the severity of his injuries in their assault lawsuit, claiming she only broke his heart that evening. According to TMZ, Blac Chyna filed documents in court requesting that Rob Kardashian's assault lawsuit against her gets thrown out. In the documents, she denied that she ever choking the father of Dream with an iPhone charger and beating him aggressively. Instead, she insisted that she solely broke his heart during the alleged altercation. \

Rob claimed that she was under the influence when the incident happened. The allegations stem from an incident in December 2016 that she claims were exaggerated when the lawsuit was filed. She and Rob were living at Kylie Jenner's home following the birth of their daughter but the incident prompted Blac Chyna to move out.

In addition to denying that she attacked him, she addressed the allegation surrounding a gun. Blac Chyna said Rob testified that she took a gun, pointed it at him, and told his friends that she kill him if "he messes up." Blac Chyna clapped back at the claim, saying it was solely a joke and everyone knew it. She maintained that she never had any intention of pulling the trigger on him.

Blac Chyna wants Rob's assault case tossed arguing that no actual assault occurred and Rob never actually sustained any real injuries. The judge has yet to rule.