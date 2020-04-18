Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been in a pretty nasty legal battle over the last few years, with Kardashian alleging that Blac Chyna physically abused him and even pointed a gun at his head. Blac Chyna has been very adamant that she never hit Rob and that he made the story up. Now, she is claiming that she has some "bombshell evidence" that will side in her favor.

According to court documents, the evidence comes from the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services. The DCFS report allegedly states that Kardashian admitted to never being hit by Blac Chyna and that there has never been domestic violence between them. As for the gun pointing incident, Chyna's legal team is saying it was done flirtatiously.

As you can imagine, Rob's representation is now firing back at Blac Chyna, noting that the gun incident was far from flirty.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

“Blac Chyna’s physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by multiple individuals, each of whom submitted sworn declarations in support of Rob,” Rob's attorney Marty Singer told Page Six. “Chyna does not make any effort to refute these witnesses’ statements, because it is impossible. Chyna and her attorney know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally physically attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also confirm that Rob suffered bruising, abrasions and scratches.”

This is clearly a messy situation so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

