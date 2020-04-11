Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian might share a child together but their relationship has been quite messy in the public eye. The two have been in and out of course since Rob accused her of strangling him with an iPhone cord and attacking him. However, it appears that even though this has legal battle has been going on for the better part of the past three years, he's revealed new details in recently filed court documents.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

According to The Blast, Rob Kardashian alleges Blac Chyna had been "snorting cocaine" prior to attacking him with a 6-ft metal pole. The excerpts obtained from court documents reveal that she had not been using drugs or drinking during her pregnancy with Dream nor when she was breastfeeding their child.

"As soon as she stopped breastfeeding dream in the second week of December 2016, she started drinking to excess and using cocaine again," Rob alleged in court documents. He added that on the day of the altercation, "Chyna participated in a photoshoot at the Hidden Hills house, along with photographers, a makeup artist, a hairstylist, Chyna’s friends, members of her entourage and others" where she "consumed large amounts of Moet Rose champagne (her drink of choice) and snorted cocaine."

Kardashian continued to allege that Blac Chyna pointed a gun at him and threatened his life. He added that there were friends on FaceTime who could vouch that was "under the influence of drugs and alcohol, holding a bottle of champagne, brandishing a gun toward Rob and acting erratically."

