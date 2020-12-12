There's a new man in Blac Chyna's life and she's taken to social media to publicly declare that he belongs to her. The reality star mogul is known for her high-profile relationships, and on Friday (December 11), Blac Chyna pulled a post-and-delete when she posted a photo of 23-year-old rapper Lil Twin, also known as Hector Macho. She wrote "Mines" with the photo, leaving the public to believe that the 32-year-old reality star was no longer on the market.

The rapper is reportedly apart of Team Twin with his twin brother, rapper Twin Twin. It's also rumored that Twin Twin is dating someone on her publicity team. If the gossip about Chyna's latest relationship is true, it wouldn't be the first time that she dated a man significantly younger than her. Back in 2018, Chyna received criticism after it was revealed that she was dating then-18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay.

Chyna has two children: one with rapper Tyga and another with Rob Kardashian. There have been rumors that she's also dated Soulja Boy, Pilot Jones, Playboi Carti, Mechie, Kid Buu, Future, and Ferrari Tru. Check out a few images of Blac Chyna's alleged new man below.

[via]