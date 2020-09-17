While Blac Chyna is inevitably bound to appear in the news on frequent occasions, some may be relieved to see that this time, it’s within a rather pleasant context.

The reality star and entrepreneur retained public interest with her participation in a recent installation of SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, where she expressed pride in being a single parent, independent of external funding from her ex, Rob Kardashian.

Said Chyna, “Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex.” In addition to having a three-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob, Chyna also has a seven-year-old son, King Cairo, from Tyga.

Despite the complicated nature of her family structure, she has characterized interaction with loved ones as a healthy experience, stating “Coparenting is actually really good.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She explained, “They [Tyga and Kardashian] do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

Her introspection seems to reflect a new leaf of less conflict, as she continues to be further removed from times of seeking a restraining order against Kardashian and rather publicly fighting with Kylie Jenner over both having dated Tyga.

