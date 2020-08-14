Rob Kardashian, the least exposed member of the famous family, has been getting back into the public eye. His recent poolside photos gave us a glimpse at how the troubled star has been doing, pointing towards an uptick in his mood as of late. Rob is notorious for not often appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, keeping his personal life private for the most part.

Recently, he appears to have been doing much better. He looks to have lost some weight and put a focus on his health again, possibly also debuting a new girlfriend. Now, he's easing back into showing the world his new body, giving us a glimpse of his weight loss goals in a new picture with Tristan Thompson.

"Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam," wrote Rob on Instagram, clearly having himself an amazing time. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You. WOO!!"

In the picture, Rob is face-down on a floaty in the pool and, while much of his body is not visible, he does appear to have lost a ton of weight. From his recent pictures, that much has been clear but just the fact that he was comfortable enough to, first, go on the trip and, secondly, pose for a picture in the pool with Tristan means he's getting more comfortable in his skin.

Congratulations to Rob, who looks to be doing much better!