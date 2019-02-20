jenner kardashian
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna Says Being A Single Parent Is Her “Biggest Flex”She still has some love for baby-daddy, Rob Kardashian but apparently not as much as she has for herself.By Isaiah Cane
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Hits The Club With Three Of Her Sisters' ExesSo Kylie Jenner, Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons, and French Montanna walk into a bar...By hnhh
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Spotted With New Man Amidst Ben Simmons Breakup AllegationsBen Simmons, who?By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTravis Scott Gifts Kylie Jenner With A $72K Purse On Mother's DayKylie Jenner was spoiled on Mother's Day.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Once Praised Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's ChemistryThis got a bit more awkward.
