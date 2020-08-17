Kylie Jenner has found herself under fire, once again, following a recent post on Instagram that she was accused of caption, "Brown Skinned Girl." It was claimed that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch had edited the caption so it read, "Brown Eyed Girl" after people took notice. On top of that, the caption had the edited tag which made everyone believe it that much more.

Kylie Jenner isn't the type to address the masses, typically but she was getting hounded online. Kylie slid in TheShadeRoom comments where she declared that the photo circulating online was actually photoshopped and that she never said it. Of course, we can't really trust a billionaire's word about it so she provided receipts proving that the initial caption didn't actually read "Brown Skinned Girl." She shared side-by-side photos of the photoshopped image and the actual image.

"Here's the fake version everyone believed," she wrote on her Story. "Saw someone online photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to 'brown skinned girl.' I never said this." Kylie later revealed that the initial caption was simply a white heart and stars that she edited to the current caption.

Thanks for clearing that one up, Kylie.