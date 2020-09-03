We're less than 24 hours away from receiving Tekashi 6ix9ine's first project since he was released from prison. The controversial rapper is back with Tattle Tales, his full-length album that trails on the release of his singles "Gooba," "Yaya," "Punani," and "Trollz" with Nicki Minaj. There has been much speculation regarding 6ix9ine's acceptance back into the hip hop fold, but it seems like the trolling rap star has managed to pick up right where he left off. He's been promoting the release of Tattle Tales at every turn, and it looks as if he's called on Blac Chyna for some nearly-nude help.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shared a brief video to Instagram hours ago where he's sporting colorful liberty spikes while testing out his flame-thrower. Next to him is Black Chyna who has stripped down to nothing aside from what looks to be carefully placed sprinkles. The two are posted in front of a luxury whip, so we can only assume that a music video is on the horizon.

Friday (September 4) will be a big night for album releases and aside from Tattle Tales, we're set to receive an album from Big Sean (Detroit 2) as well as Lil Durk (The Voice). The Chicago rapper decided to share 6ix9ine's release date after the Tattle Tales artist began trolling him online last week. Check out 6ix9ine with Blac Chyna below.