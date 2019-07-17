At this point, it seems as though the details of Blac Chyna and her mother, Tokyo Toni's relationship, are even more known than what it is exactly Chyna herself does. With Chyna announcing her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna back in May, fans readied themselves for the on-screen confrontation of the century, but few could've guessed just how explosive things would get. The duo's strained relationship unraveled in real-time for reality television viewers on The Real Blac Chyna, and if you thought that a couple of heated exxchanges on social media would prepare you for the madness that would take place you were wrong, as their argument even became so intense, that a shoving match ensued and items were thrown around Chyna's home. In an absolutely bizarre confessional addressing the incident, Tokyo casually said "“I don’t care what your mother did to you, I don’t care if she sold your p***y to an army…you still better respect your mama.” Uhm....

Following the release of the teaser trailers for the show, Toni took to Instagram, where she posted quote the ranting post about how the clips had cast her in an unfair light, and she was "done" with the reality show. She stated that she had lost job opportunities as a result of the videos, and how now she has to rebuild both her reputation and career. "I will not be appearing on The Real Black Chyna next season!" she reportedly wrote. "Unfortunately I lost business due to the clippings that they put out. One I wanted to do this advocacy with a check in my hand about suicide but I will not be able to do that due to the clip that Zeus put out saying you can kill yourself I don't care." Now, in perhaps a cryptic message aimed directly at her mother, Chyna posts up in an adorable trampoline-and-Adidas themed photoshoot with her kids. Her caption came as a heartfelt message, but looking deeper, could also be addressing the salt Chyna must feel towards her mother "not raising" her, and treating her less than favorably growing up. "Seven things every child needs to hear:" read the caption, "I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m sorry, I forgive you, I’m listening. This is your responsibility. You have what it takes to succeed."