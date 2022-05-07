Saturday is officially upon us, which means it's time for another Fire Emoji update. This week we have the return of A$AP Rocky, highlights from Jack Harlow's new album, selections from the deluxe cut of Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU, and a handful of new singles to boot.

It's been a minute since Flacko gave us new music, but this Thursday saw the arrival of "D.M.B." or "Dats Mah Bi$h," on which he shows major love to his baby mama, Rihanna, and even proposes to her with a super cool tooth piece in the accompanying music video.

From Harlow's Come Home The Kids Miss You, we've selected "Dua Lipa," which finds the 24-year-old shooting his shot with the English songstress, as well as "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake. In case you missed it, some fans were surprised to see Drizzy on the album due to his past beef with DJ Drama, but the Generation Now label head didn't hesitate to shut down all the gossip.

Next, we have a single from WESTSIDE BOOGIE called "STUCK" ahead of the arrival of his More Black Superheroes project. "You know I done been through Hell, huh?" he raps. " "I'm going through it, I can't hide it, you can tell, huh? / Don't hold me down 'cause I keep runnin' from myself, huh?"

Finally, from Hendrix's deluxe tape, we selected "LIKE ME" with 42 Dugg and Lil Baby for your streaming pleasure – check out the full playlist below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to stream our R&B Season update.