Westside Boogie Unveils New Single "Stuck"

Westside Boogie is on pace to come through with an official follow-up to his Shady debut, Everything 4 Sale. In the three years since the album's release, the rapper continued to keep his foot on the pedal with a slew of freestyles and features. However, his latest string of singles has indicated that he's about to deliver on his forthcoming effort, More Black Superheroes.

This week, he delivers a dose of introspection with the release of his new single, "Stuck." The rapper delivers an honest take on lethargy, reflecting on being in Compton and his struggles with mental health issues. "You know I done been through Hell, huh?" he raps on the record. "I'm going through it, I can't hide it, you can tell, huh?/ Don't hold me down 'cause I keep runnin' from myself, huh?"

"Stuck" follows the release of April's "AIGHT" ft. Shelley. Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Let you hold my burdens, it'll probably tip the scale

Led these n***as to the well, that just open up my floodgates

I come from the mud, weed man hit me for the updates

I say, "Free my n***a," if you know my insecurity

Just keep it on the hush

