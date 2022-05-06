mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jack Harlow Drops "Come Home The Kids Miss You" Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake

Erika Marie
May 06, 2022 00:03
2 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Come Home The Kids Miss You
Jack Harlow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The "First Class" hitmaker returns with his sophomore effort.


Lil Durk has already predicted that Jack Harlow's new album will top the charts, and now that it has arrived, only time will tell. Harlow has had a massively successful first few years in the mainstream and it looks as if his train isn't slowing anytime soon. Today (May 6), he delivered his anticipated project Come Home The Kids Miss You—a star-studded record that hosts features from Drake, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell.

We've already received singles including "Nail Tech" and the Fergie-sampled "First Class" that has been taking over social media. Harlow even featured Boy Meets World icon Danielle Fishel in the trailer announcement of his record. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow stated that he often gets caught up in wanting to create a project that is comprised of songs "that you want to hear at any moment, in all moods." 

Stream Come Home The Kids Miss You and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Talk of the Town
2. Young Harleezy
3. I'd Do Anything to Make You Smile
4. First Class
5. Dua Lipa
6. Side Piece
7. Movie Star ft. Pharrell
8. Lil Secret
9. I Got a Shot
10. Churchill Downs ft. Drake
11. Like a Blade of Grass
12. Parent Trap ft. Justin Timberlake
13. Poison ft. Lil Wayne
14. Nail Tech
15. State Fair

Jack Harlow Pharrell Justin Timberlake Drake Lil Wayne
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jack Harlow Drops "Come Home The Kids Miss You" Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject