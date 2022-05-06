Jack Harlow Drops "Come Home The Kids Miss You" Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake

Lil Durk has already predicted that Jack Harlow's new album will top the charts, and now that it has arrived, only time will tell. Harlow has had a massively successful first few years in the mainstream and it looks as if his train isn't slowing anytime soon. Today (May 6), he delivered his anticipated project Come Home The Kids Miss You—a star-studded record that hosts features from Drake, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell.

We've already received singles including "Nail Tech" and the Fergie-sampled "First Class" that has been taking over social media. Harlow even featured Boy Meets World icon Danielle Fishel in the trailer announcement of his record. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow stated that he often gets caught up in wanting to create a project that is comprised of songs "that you want to hear at any moment, in all moods."

Stream Come Home The Kids Miss You and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Talk of the Town

2. Young Harleezy

3. I'd Do Anything to Make You Smile

4. First Class

5. Dua Lipa

6. Side Piece

7. Movie Star ft. Pharrell

8. Lil Secret

9. I Got a Shot

10. Churchill Downs ft. Drake

11. Like a Blade of Grass

12. Parent Trap ft. Justin Timberlake

13. Poison ft. Lil Wayne

14. Nail Tech

15. State Fair