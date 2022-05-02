Future, Lil Baby & 42 Dugg Set The Standard On "Like Me"

Future's keeping the momentum high, even after industry forecasters predicted that his new album, I Never Liked You is on pace to debut at #1. Not only that but Future is likely going to have the biggest debuting week of 2022 among any album. It's a major feat for Future who will beat out artists like The Weeknd, Gunna, and more.

Today the rapper wasted no time delivering the deluxe edition of the album. Laced with six songs, including the previously released "Worst Day," he brings a slew of new collabs alongside some of the hottest artists in the game. One particular stand out is "Like Me" ft. 42 Dugg and Lil Baby. Future and the 4PF duo swap bars over HitmanAudio and Julien Anderson's sinister production. The three rappers set the standard as they taunt their opposition with their wealth, jewels, and collection of firearms.

Quotable Lyrics

You love that bitch, but you can't trust her, dawg, you just like me

You hustled hard to get new Air Force 1s, you just like me

You put 'em switches on your Glock, n***a, you just like me

You ready to die behind your block, just like me, yeah, yeah

