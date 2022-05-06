DJ Drama isn't letting his age-old beef with Drake ruin Jack Harlow's moment in the spotlight. As you may have heard, the Generation Now signee dropped off Come Home the Kids Miss You at midnight, boasting features from Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, and Drake – whose name some were surprised to see on the list due to the Canadian's past issues with Drama.

As HipHopDX notes, the beef dates back to 2015, when rumours began swirling that it was the Gangsta Grillz creative who told Meek Mill that Drizzy didn't pen his own verse on their joint track "R.I.C.O."

Things only grew more heated between the Philly native and Champagne Papi, which eventually lead to the inception of "Back to Back," and some suspect that Drake took aim at Drama on 2016's "For Free." During a Drink Champs interview, the 44-year-old confirmed to N.O.R.E. that the "God's Plan" rapper once retaliated against him by sleeping with his girl.

On Twitter, DJ Drama saw discourse from people who were surprised that he allowed his artist to work with Drake, which he didn't hesitate to address. "We gotta stop this narrative lol," he wrote early this morning.

"Me and Drake been put that to rest. Grown men shit, and beyond that Jack and Drake cultivated they own relationship. Now [everybody] go stream that 'Churchill Downs'!!" he concluded, promoting Harlow's collab track with the father of one.

While DJ Drama and the 6ix God have patched up their issues, one of his other past beefs – Pusha T – has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't see any benefit to working with Drake even though they're over their past issues; read more about that here, and let us know what you think about Jack Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You album below.

