Wallo267
- MusicGillie Da King Posts Young Thug Pic, Slams An Unnamed "Day One" SnitchMany folks commented on his and Wallo's own proximity to street life, and questioned whether he should really advocate for Thugger.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGillie Da Kid Responds To Disrespectful "Illuminati" Rumors About His Son's Passing"One day Lo gonna lighten up and I'mma tear y'all a** up," Gillie says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Friend Seemingly Disses Gillie & Wallo, Claims Only Bootleg Kev Interview Was "Approved""A lot of people like to have gangster energy with him instead of the people who actually killed they seed," Herm Tha BlackSheep says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJoe Budden Won't Return To Gillie & Wallo's "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" PodcastThis isn't the result of renewed beef after a squashing, but rather the result of not wanting to beat a dead horse for content's sake.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Baby Vows To Bring $5M Cash To Gillie Da Kid & Wallo's PodcastGillie says Lil Baby is "rich rich."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWallo Seeks Clarity On Target's Thanksgiving Hours, To Avoid What Happened Last YearYes, Target is closed on Thanksgiving.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKai Cenat Defends The Bronx Against Gillie & Wallo After They Call It DirtyNo one hates New York quite like New Yorkers, but when people from other states join the fun, no one defends New York like New Yorkers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicR. Kelly Beat Wallo In Prison Talent Show, Gillie Da Kid ClaimsGillie got jokes.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWallo Gets Emotional Reflecting On Telling Gillie Da Kid His Son Passed AwayWallo discussed having to deliver the news himself.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRod Wave Tells Gillie & Wallo That Drake Is Dream Collab, They Call His Team To LinkThe soul-rap star had a phone call with Drake's team during "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game," so Wallo and Gillie certainly gave him his money's worth.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGillie Da Kid & Joe Budden Resolve Their Beef, Hint At Upcoming Podcast TogetherHip-hop's 50th anniversary is healing a lot of wounds within the community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGillie Da Kid Stunned After Wallo267 Gifts Him A New BikeThe rapper-turned-podcaster seemed overjoyed at his new gift. By Alexis Oatman
- CrimeGillie Da King's Son, YNG Cheese, Fatally Shot In Philadelphia: ReportWallo shared a heartbreaking tribute to Gillie's son, YNG Cheese, who police believe to be the victim in a triple shooting in Philadelphia.By Aron A.
- Music03 Greedo, Gillie & Wallo Debate Whether There's An Old Age Limit In RapShould rappers hang up the mic if they don't make it by 40?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Says Gillie & Wallo Are The Highest-Paid Black PodcastersCharlamagne and his Breakfast Club companion DJ Envy recently appeared on the two's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Gifts Gillie Tha Kid & Wallo Death Row Records ChainsDa King joked that he wouldn't even give Lo his chain, because he seemed so excited to get the blessing from the Long Beach legend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares