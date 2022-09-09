Hitkidd
- SongsHitkidd & Lil Gotit Would Rather Be "Secluded" On New Single: StreamOver an intoxicatingly woozy beat with bright keys and hard trap percussion, the Atlanta spitter flows with ease.ByGabriel Bras Nevares184 Views
- MixtapesHitkidd Reaches For Memphis Talent Only On His Latest Record "Renegade"The tracklist features the smash hit "F.N.F" with GloRilla. ByZachary Horvath1173 Views
- MusicHitkidd Calls For Labels To Stop Separating Artists From ProducersHitkidd voiced his frustration with music labels on social media over the weekend.ByCole Blake1.5K Views
- MusicWho Is GloRilla?GloRilla‘s meteoric rise to fame has been one for the books. Nonetheless, the rapper has paid her dues, working her way to the top.ByDemi Phillips1155 Views
- MusicGloRilla Declares April 29 "National FNF Day"The rapper is celebrating the one year anniversary of the release.ByNoah Grant4.7K Views
- SongsHitkidd Drops Female Rap Posse Cut Single, "You The Type"The "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" producer tapped Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for another lady-led Memphis banger.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.1K Views
- MusicGloRilla Alleges Hitkidd Is Jealous Because She Gifted Cardi B A Patek WatchThe ongoing drama about who-owns-what when it comes to "F.N.F." has taken another turn after GloRilla hopped on IG Live.ByErika Marie11.1K Views
- MusicGloRilla & Hitkidd Go Back & Forth Over Contract Issues With "F.N.F."GloRilla and Hitkidd have been arguing about legal issues surrounding their hit song, "F.N.F."ByCole Blake60.6K Views
- NewsGloRilla & HitKidd Enlist Latto & JT For "F.N.F (Let's Go)" RemixGloRilla unleashes the remix to her song of the summer, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" ft. JT and Latto. ByAron A.11.0K Views