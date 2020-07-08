Her
- MusicUsher & H.E.R. "Risk It All" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamOther great R&B releases this season came from Channel Tres, Tems, SAFE, LOONY, and Amaal Nuux. Which one was your favorite this week?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsH.E.R. Brings Her Own Twist To The Foo Fighters' "The Glass"H.E.R.'s vocals are perfection. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicUsher's "Best Part" Cover From Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Is Sure To Soothe You: WatchThe cut is a beloved track from Caesar's 2016 album "Freudian," and the R&B superstar paid his homage to it in compelling fashion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicH.E.R. 2023 Festival: Dates, Tickets, Artists & MoreH.E.R. returns for her third year of her Light On Festival, hosted in the Bay Area. Here's everything you need to know aboutBy Erika Marie
- SongsH.E.R. Links Up With The NBA For New Single "The Journey"The songstress has returned.By Alexander Cole
- MusicH.E.R.'s Super Bowl Plans: "Just Getting Ready For A Rihanna Concert"She says no offense to football fans out there while also naming the songs she hopes RiRi performs.By Erika Marie
- SongsAnderson .Paak & Knxwledge Deliver New NxWorries Single, "Where I Go" Feat. H.E.R.The neo-soul rap duo linked up with the R&B songstress for their latest release – stream it here.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsH.E.R Covers "Dance To The Music" For New "Minions: The Rise of Gru" MovieH.E.R uses her harmonizing vocals to cover the timeless hit created by Sly and the Family Stone.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsH.E.R. Adds Lil Durk To Remix Of Lil Baby-Assisted "Find A Way"The track is pulled from H.E.R.'s debut studio album, "Back of My Mind."By Erika Marie
- NewsH.E.R. Floats On Thundercat-Crafted "Bloody Waters"These two definitely need to touch base more often.By Yoni Yardeni
- NewsH.E.R. Changes Up Her Style On "Find A Way" With Lil BabyH.E.R. & Lil Baby float on their new collaborative track "Find A Way."By Alexander Cole
- NewsH.E.R. & Cordae Work Through Their Pain On New Track "Trauma"H.E.R., Cordae, and Hit-Boy come through with the perfect collaboration on "Trauma."By Alexander Cole
- NewsH.E.R. Delivers Her Debut Studio Album "Back Of My Mind" Ft. Lil Baby, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Cordae, Ty Dolla $ignThe Grammy-winning songbird has finally shared her highly-anticipated project with looks from YG, Yung Bleu, Bryson Tiller, & more.By Erika Marie
- NewsH.E.R. Drops Off "My Own" Ahead Of New AlbumH.E.R has come through with another new single, delivering "My Own" ahead of her big "Back Of My Mind" album release. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsH.E.R.'s Vocals Are Out Of This World On "We Made It"Ahead of her new album "Back Of My Mind," H.E.R. drops the soulful and reflective "We Made It."By Kevin Quinitchett
- Music VideosH.E.R. & Chris Brown Voice Their Desires In Music Video For "Come Through"H.E.R. and Chris Brown's steamy new track "Come Through" just got a music video.By Alexander Cole
- NewsH.E.R. Calls On Chris Brown For Smooth "Come Through" SingleThe singers bring you an R&B addition to your bedroom playlist.By Erika Marie
- NewsH.E.R. Releases New Song "Fight For You" From "Judas & The Black Messiah"H.E.R. releases her new song "Fight For You" from the upcoming film "Judas And The Black Messiah".By Alex Zidel
- NewsH.E.R Drops Emotional New Ballad "Hold Us Together"H.E.R teams up with Disney to release "Hold Us Together," an uplifting ballad for the film "Safety."By Ellie Spina
- NewsH.E.R. Gets Vulnerable On Smooth "Damage" SingleAnother praiseworthy release from the 23-year-old singer.By Erika Marie
- NewsH.E.R. Taps Into Reggae With "Do To Me"H.E.R. delivers a brand new record with a reggae flare, "Do To Me."By Rose Lilah