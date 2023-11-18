H.E.R. Brings Her Own Twist To The Foo Fighters’ “The Glass”

H.E.R. possesses one of the most soulful and elegant voices in all of R&B. Unfortunately, her career is at a bit of a crossroads right now. What we mean by that is she has slowed down her musical production she appears to be following a trend of releasing a new album every two years. However, it seems that might not continue this year.

The only material she has put out this year was a solo single released back in May called "The Journey." Additionally, she has been a part of a remixed single with Asake. "Lonely At The Top" dropped just a couple of days ago and there is also an acoustic version with H.E.R., too. Now, she is back to "remix" another single.

Listen To "The Glass" By H.E.R. And Foo Fighters

She teams up with the popular alternative rock band, Foo Fighters. They have a brand-new album out now called But Here We Are. One of the tracks "The Glass" has a more mellow and sentimental tone to it. While this is an unexpected collaboration, we can see why H.E.R. fits on this song. Foo Fighters vocals are removed and she covers the track with an even more chill production style. It is the perfect song to grab your significant other for and slow dance with.

Is this one of the best covers of all time? Is H.E.R. still an underrated R&B singer?

Quotable Lyrics:

Waitin' for this storm to pass

Waitin' on this side of the glass

But I see my reflection in you, see your reflection in me

How can it be? (How can it be?)

How can it be?

There is somethin' between us

Between me and you

