Grimes
- RelationshipsGrimes Files Lawsuit Against Elon Musk To Establish Parental Rights Of Their ChildrenGrimes is taking her ex to court to establish parenthood of their children.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsGrimes Attempts To “De-Escalate” Feud With Shivon ZilisGrimes says that she and Shivon Zilis has resolved their issues.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElon Musk & Grimes Welcome 3rd Child, Techno Mechanicus: Twitter ReactsElon Musk and Grimes' third child together is named Techno Mechanicus.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsGrimes Demands Elon Musk Let Her See Their Son As Their Third Child Is RevealedThe musician deleted a tweet that alleged that the tech tycoon and his new workplace flame are keeping her in the dark when it comes to family.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGrimes Disappointed By Cancelation Of The Weeknd's "The Idol" ShowThe singer was hoping for big things from the show going forward.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGrimes Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The Singer Worth?The artistic voyage of Grimes: from background and early life to career peaks, personal interests, philanthropy, and business pursuits.By Jake Skudder
- TechGrimes Praises Doja Cat And Defends LizzoGrimes has given her two cents on all the latest online discourse.By Ben Mock
- TechJulia Fox & Grimes Discuss Dangers Of Photoshop For CelebritiesOn the latest episode of "Forbidden Fruits," Grimes gets candid about her fears surrounding the future of artificial intelligence.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGrimes Gives AI Generators Permission To Use Her VoiceThe singer made a controversial post on the subject.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureGrimes And Elon Musk's Daughter Has An Odd New NameGrimes and Musk have changed their daughter's name, and the name is just as strange as you might imagine.By Noah Grant
- NewsGrimes Delivers Single "Delete Forever" Written On Same Day Lil Peep DiedGrimes told Zane Lowe that this "bummer song" was about the growing opioid epidemic that has taken the lives of her friends.By Erika Marie