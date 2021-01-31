YNW Bortlen
- MusicYNW Melly's Co-Defendant, YNW Bortlen, Hit With Witness Tampering ChargesYNW Bortlen was arrested on Monday, according to reports.By Alexander Cole
- GossipYNW Bortlen Tweets About "Mind Games" Amid YNW Melly MistrialYNW Bortlen Tweeted a cryptic message the same day a judge declared a mistrial in Melly's case.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Bortlen's Trial To Begin In OctoberThe trial will begin on October 2, 2023.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly's Friend YNW Bortlen Reportedly Told Police About ShootingsRecently surfaced audio shows the YNW associate detailing his experience in the incident that locked Melly up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsYNW Bortlen & Toosii Get "Lovey Dovey" On New SingleYNW Bortlen releases his new single "Lovey Dovey" with Toosii.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Bortlen Proves The Cold Never Bothered Him With New Single "Iceee"Fresh off of celebrating his birthday weekend, YNW Bortlen is riding high off the recent release of his frosty new single "Iceee."By Keenan Higgins