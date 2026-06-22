Legendary Music Executive Clive Davis Passes Away At 94

BY Alexander Cole
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Nov 10, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Music executive and producer Clive Davis watches the fourth quarter between the Atlanta Hawks
Nov 10, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Music executive and producer Clive Davis watches the fourth quarter between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks defeated the Knicks 91-85. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Clive Davis was a music executive known for discovering and managing legendary artists like Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys.

Clive Davis has passed away at the age of 94, according to Billboard. Davis was a legendary music executive, also known as "The Man With the Golden Ears." He could recognize talent from a mile away, and as a result, he was able to discover the likes of Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, and even Maroon 5.

From his time with Columbia Records to his work with his own label, J Records, Davis was able to manage the likes of Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Aretha Franklin, and even Dionne Warwick. Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, and Usher are just some of the other names he worked with throughout his career.

The executive passed away due to complications related to age. On Instagram, his family released a statement about Davis' impact and what he meant to their lives.

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Clive Davis' Family Releases Statement

Davis family statement:

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives."

This is a developing story that we will continue to keep you updated on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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