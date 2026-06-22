Legendary Music Executive Clive Davis Passes Away At 94

Clive Davis has passed away at the age of 94, according to Billboard. Davis was a legendary music executive, also known as "The Man With the Golden Ears." He could recognize talent from a mile away, and as a result, he was able to discover the likes of Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, and even Maroon 5.

From his time with Columbia Records to his work with his own label, J Records, Davis was able to manage the likes of Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Aretha Franklin, and even Dionne Warwick. Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, and Usher are just some of the other names he worked with throughout his career.

The executive passed away due to complications related to age. On Instagram, his family released a statement about Davis' impact and what he meant to their lives.

Clive Davis' Family Releases Statement

Davis family statement:

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives."