Dionne Warwick & Fellow Industry Icons Speak At Clive Davis' Funeral

BY Erika Marie
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Dionne Warwick discusses her new duet with Dolly Parton, "Peace Like a River" Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.Nas
Dionne Warwick discusses her new duet with Dolly Parton, "Peace Like a River" Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Dionne Warwick 001 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The music industry came together to celebrate Clive Davis, with Dionne Warwick, sharing personal memories about her late friend.

Despite the controversies that followed Clive Davis throughout his decades in the music business, the voices filling his funeral reflected a different side of his legacy. The legendary record executive, who died last week at 94, was remembered Monday (June 29) by artists who credited him with believing in their talent long before the rest of the industry caught on. For many of them, Davis was not only an executive but the person who opened the door that changed their lives.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Industry Hitmakers Pay Their Respects

Held at Central Synagogue in Midtown Manhattan, the service brought together musicians whose careers became closely intertwined with Davis over the years. Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, and Kenny G were among those who honored the longtime executive through speeches and performances, while additional attendees included Gayle King, Adrien Brody, Ja Rule, Ted Sarandos, and Pat Houston.

Warwick delivered one of the ceremony's most personal tributes, recalling a time when she was without a recording contract and seriously considering leaving music behind. According to PEOPLE, Davis encouraged her to keep going, telling her the industry was "not willing to give you up."

Warwick would eventually sign with Arista Records, where the partnership helped produce one of the most successful chapters of her career. Fighting back emotion, Warwick closed her remarks by remembering the friendship they shared, saying Davis was always asking, "Where's my Dionne?" before adding, "Well I'm here, Clive, today, for you."

Read More: Clive Davis Recalls How Working With Diddy Changed His View Of Hip Hop

Jennifer Hudson performed just prior to Alicia Keys paying her respects.

"You saw something in me that I was only just beginning to see in myself, and that’s a gift I’ll never fully be able to repay, only honor," said Keys. "You didn’t just sign an artist, you recognized a soul... Thank you for seeing me, from the very beginning, before I even saw myself."

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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