Despite the controversies that followed Clive Davis throughout his decades in the music business, the voices filling his funeral reflected a different side of his legacy. The legendary record executive, who died last week at 94, was remembered Monday (June 29) by artists who credited him with believing in their talent long before the rest of the industry caught on. For many of them, Davis was not only an executive but the person who opened the door that changed their lives.
Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons
Industry Hitmakers Pay Their Respects
Held at Central Synagogue in Midtown Manhattan, the service brought together musicians whose careers became closely intertwined with Davis over the years. Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, and Kenny G were among those who honored the longtime executive through speeches and performances, while additional attendees included Gayle King, Adrien Brody, Ja Rule, Ted Sarandos, and Pat Houston.
Warwick delivered one of the ceremony's most personal tributes, recalling a time when she was without a recording contract and seriously considering leaving music behind. According to PEOPLE, Davis encouraged her to keep going, telling her the industry was "not willing to give you up."
Warwick would eventually sign with Arista Records, where the partnership helped produce one of the most successful chapters of her career. Fighting back emotion, Warwick closed her remarks by remembering the friendship they shared, saying Davis was always asking, "Where's my Dionne?" before adding, "Well I'm here, Clive, today, for you."
Read More: Clive Davis Recalls How Working With Diddy Changed His View Of Hip Hop
Jennifer Hudson performed just prior to Alicia Keys paying her respects.
"You saw something in me that I was only just beginning to see in myself, and that’s a gift I’ll never fully be able to repay, only honor," said Keys. "You didn’t just sign an artist, you recognized a soul... Thank you for seeing me, from the very beginning, before I even saw myself."