aretha franklin
- Pop CultureAretha Franklin's 270-Page FBI File Attempted To Connect Her To "Black Extremists" & "Racial Violence"The government agency kept tabs on the "Respect" singer for four decades.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPatti LaBelle Appears On "Drink Champs": "I Cleansed Myself On This Show"The teaser to her episode has dropped and Ms. Patti is telling it all.By Erika Marie
- TVAretha Franklin's Granddaughter Grace Auditions For "American Idol"The late music legend's good friend, Lionel Richie, didn't believe the 15-year-old was ready for the singing competition.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJennifer Hudson Performs "Respect" In New Clip of Aretha Franklin BiopicWatch the first full-length clip to come of the biographical film.By Milca P.
- MoviesAretha Franklin Biopic "Respect," Starring Jennifer Hudson, Drops Extended TrailerAretha Franklin’s legacy lives on.By Kevin Quinitchett
- MoviesJennifer Hudson Demands "Respect" In Aretha Franklin Biopic TrailerJennifer Hudson portrays legendary singer Aretha Franklin in the forthcoming biopic, "Respect."By Erika Marie
- MoviesAretha Franklin's Son Lashes Out At Biopic Producers, Asks Fans Not To Support FilmHe claims no one has asked the singer's family for input.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJennifer Hudson Shines As Aretha Franklin In Trailer For "RESPECT" BiopicThe short clip shows Ms. Hudson dripping in gold while performing the title track.By Lynn S.
- TVMary J. Blige Joining Cast Of Aretha Franklin BiopicMary J. Blige lands a role in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic.By Milca P.
- MusicAretha Franklin Reportedly Had $1 Million Worth Of Uncashed ChecksRest in paradise, Aretha. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureAretha Franklin's Estate Launches Fund For Pancreatic Cancer ResearchGood deeds.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentNew Museum Focuses On African American Music With "State Of Black Music" ExhibitThe exhibit will feature artists like Aretha Franklin, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Nas X & more. By Aida C.
- MusicJennifer Hudson Sings A Chilling Tribute To Aretha Franklin At Pulitzer Prize CeremonyAmazing Grace!By Chantilly Post
- MusicAretha Franklin Went From Having No Will To Having ThreeTwo wills were located locked in a cabinet and another was stuffed inside a couch.By Erika Marie
- MusicAretha Franklin's Estate Needs To Sell Property To Pay Singer's $5 Mill Tax Debt: ReportThe singer originally owed the IRS $6.3 million.By Erika Marie
- MusicAretha Franklin Wins Posthumous 2019 Pulitzer PrizeThe Queen of Soul has won herself a Pulitzer Prize.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae Perform Aretha Franklin TributeThe performances were a fitting tribute to the late legend.By Erika Marie
- MusicJennifer Hudson To Portray Aretha Franklin In 2020 BiopicJ-Hud will portray the Queen of Soul on the big screen.By Milca P.
- MusicElla Mai Fails To Name Aretha Franklin Songs In Hilariously Awkward InterviewDJ Mustard shut it all down.By Zaynab
- MusicAretha Franklin's Assets Stolen Before Her Death: ReportNo good thieves. By Karlton Jahmal