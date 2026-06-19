D12 Forever (Vol. 1) - Album by D12

D12 is a legendary rap group that has been away for a while. However, they have officially returned, this time with the first volume of their latest project, D12 Forever. It is a project that fans have been waiting for, mostly thanks to the incredible run of lead singles. Now that the album is here, it is clear that D12 has put together one of the best projects of the year from a hip-hop collective. There are also various features here, with Xzibit, B-Real, Method Man, Ice T, George Clinton, and more making appearances. D12's still got it and this album proves it.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for D12 Forever
- Again, Another Public Service Announcement
- My Salsa
- Tear It Down (feat. Xzibit, B-Real)
- Proof & Eli (feat. Eli Ble$$ed)
- Better Days (feat. Melanie Rutherford)
- Kill The Engineer (Pt. 1)
- Tenderism (feat. Method Man)
- Dirty Nation (feat. George Clinton)
- Nick's Coffee House
- Still Hatin (feat. Tech N9ne, King Iso, Sly Pyper)
- Bugz '98
- Even Kings Kneel
- Nightmare Walking (feat. Ice T, Xzibit)
- What If? (feat. Melanie Rutherford)
- Forever