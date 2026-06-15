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D12 Forever
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Tenderism - Song by D12 featuring Method Man
D12 have been dropping some energetic singles ahead of "D12 Forever," and they are back on Monday with "Tenderism," featuring Method Man.
By
Alexander Cole
June 15, 2026