Tenderism - Song by D12 featuring Method Man

D12 have been dropping some energetic singles ahead of "D12 Forever," and they are back on Monday with "Tenderism," featuring Method Man.

I'm the magnificent, penmanship is on another level, let's get into it Flow expensive like a diamond bezel, not a gentleman Move with caution if they hear my name when they mention it All we got is us, we moving militant

D12 is going to be releasing D12 Forever on Friday, and fans are extremely excited. The rap group has been hard at work promoting this album with a plethora of dope singles. They are making a statement with this album, and on Monday, they asserted themselves with "Tenderism," a new single with Method Man . This is yet another blistering single from the rap group. Every single verse has a serious level of hunger to it that makes us intrigued for the final album. Method Man's verse is especially well done, and for that reason alone, this song is a must-listen.

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