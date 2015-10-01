D12
- NewsD12 Spit Bars On Crazy "Freestyle" From "Devil's Night" Re-ReleaseD12 absolutely snapped on this "Freestyle," previously titled "Whether Or Not" and finally released on streaming services. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesD12 Bring Deep Cuts To "Devil's Night (Expanded Edition)"D12 drop off "Devil's Night (Expanded Edition)" featuring "Words Are Weapons," "These Drugs," and more surprises.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsD12 Had Violent Fun On "Get My Gun"Seventeen years ago, D12 dropped off their sophomore album "D12 World," which featured the gleefully twisted "Get My Gun." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsD12 Revisited A Chilling Classic With "American Psycho II"D12 and Dr. Dre gave into their darker urges on the "D12 World" standout "American Psycho II." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsD12 "Dirty Dozen" VideoIn support of “The Devil’s Night,” D12 release a new video for “Dirty Dozen.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsD12 "5 Fingers Of Death" FreestyleBizarre, Kuniva, & Swifty McVay of D12 freestyle over five instrumentals apiece.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Devil's Night: MixtapeDownload D12's new mixtape, "Devil's Night."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsD12 Reflect On "Devil's Night" Album, Eminem & Proof's RoleD12 walks us down memory lane as they reflect on the creation of the original "Devil's Night" album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPistol PistolRemember D12's "Pistol Pistol" from "Devil's Night"?By Rose Lilah