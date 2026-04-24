Tear It Down - Song by D12 featuring B-Real & Xzibit

D12 is a legendary rap collective, and soon, they will be dropping a new album called D12 Forever. This is an exciting prospect for longtime fans. On Friday, the group dropped off a fresh single, which serves as a sort of mission statement for the record. This song is called "Tear It Down," and it features another pair of legends in Xzibit and B-Real. This song has an impressive overarching hook that sounds primed and ready to be performed in a stadium. The track is anthemic, and the additions of B-Real and Xzibit help add some extra character around the edges.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: D12 Forever