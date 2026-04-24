Tear It Down - Song by D12 featuring B-Real & Xzibit

D12 is back, and with a new album on the horizon, they have just come through with a brand-new song called "Tear It Down."

D12 is a legendary rap collective, and soon, they will be dropping a new album called D12 Forever. This is an exciting prospect for longtime fans. On Friday, the group dropped off a fresh single, which serves as a sort of mission statement for the record. This song is called "Tear It Down," and it features another pair of legends in Xzibit and B-Real. This song has an impressive overarching hook that sounds primed and ready to be performed in a stadium. The track is anthemic, and the additions of B-Real and Xzibit help add some extra character around the edges.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!