Nightmare Walking - Song by D12 featuring Ice T & Xzibit

Detroit rap group D12 has teamed up with a couple of legends in Ice T and Xzibit for their new song, "Nightmare Walking." This is an incredibly exciting track that will soon be featured on D12's upcoming album, D12 Forever. The song features an uplifting instrumental that feels as though it was made to be played in stadiums. From there, the D12 members take turns offering up blistering verses. This is then aided by Xzibit and Ice T, who do their thing on the track. It all comes together perfectly, and we're sure the OG D12 fans are going to love it.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: D12 Forever
Quotable Lyrics from Nightmare Walking
I am a nightmare walking, psychopath talking
Each bullet gon' bite you when these dogs start barking
The art of intimidation, in focus aggravation
Has brought us to this moment, I'm filled with anticipation