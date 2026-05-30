Nightmare Walking - Song by D12 featuring Ice T & Xzibit

D12 is dropping a new album on June 19th, and on Friday, they delivered "Nightmare Walking" with Xzibit and Ice T.

Detroit rap group D12 has teamed up with a couple of legends in Ice T and Xzibit for their new song, "Nightmare Walking." This is an incredibly exciting track that will soon be featured on D12's upcoming album, D12 Forever. The song features an uplifting instrumental that feels as though it was made to be played in stadiums. From there, the D12 members take turns offering up blistering verses. This is then aided by Xzibit and Ice T, who do their thing on the track. It all comes together perfectly, and we're sure the OG D12 fans are going to love it.

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