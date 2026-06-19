Face Card - Song by Skilla Baby featuring Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller

Skilla Baby is aiming for another hit with new single "Face Card." It's a star-studded single collaboration featuring Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. The Detroit rapper has spent the last few years establishing himself as one of the Midwest's most promising voices, and linking up with two R&B heavyweights only raises the stakes. The single arrives during a pivotal stretch for Skilla Baby, who has continued building momentum through viral moments. He appeared on 42 Dugg's song "Thick One," which has garnered tremendous replay value especially on TikTok. Now, Skilla Baby is recruiting hitmakers like Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller who are two names that are hard to ignore. All together, the trio delivers a smooth blend of rap, melody, and late-night vibes that's made for summer playlists.