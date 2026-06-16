Nicki Minaj Admits She Regrets Some Of Her Old Lyrics

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: SUPER BOWL XLVI-Halftime Show
Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artists Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
During an appearance on The Bryce Crawford Podcast, Nicki Minaj spoke on some of her biggest industry regrets.

Nicki Minaj has gone on a Conservative journey as of late, and fans don't know what to make of it. Some of her supporters are completely on board with the shift, while others are a bit perturbed by it all.

Part of this Conservative rebranding includes a spiritual shift. During an episode of The Bryce Crawford Podcast, Minaj spoke at length about what she went through in the music industry and the content in her old songs.

Nicki believes her music was responsible for leading young people down the wrong path. Whether that be through materialism or hypersexuality. Furthermore, Minaj says rap music isn't leading people down a path of God. In her view, the music is oftentimes demonic. If she were allowed to go back and change her old lyrics, she would do so in a heartbeat.

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Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Against Her Old Lyrics

It's certainly jarring to hear Nicki Minaj talk like this. Ultimately, it feels as though her opinions on rap music have come straight from Fox News. This is the kind of thing you would hear in some sort of PSA or moral panic essay.

Artistic expression has been debated across all genres for decades. To suggest that lyrics are leading the youth down the wrong path is akin to saying video games are doing the same thing. At the end of the day, this kind of rhetoric serves a Conservative agenda that has railed against hip-hop for decades. Nicki's foray into this discourse will disappoint a lot of people.

That said, now that Nicki is out here wishing Trump a Happy Birthday, none of this is particularly surprising. It's just not something anyone would have expected 10 years ago.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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