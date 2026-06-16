Nicki Minaj Admits She Regrets Some Of Her Old Lyrics

Nicki Minaj has gone on a Conservative journey as of late, and fans don't know what to make of it. Some of her supporters are completely on board with the shift, while others are a bit perturbed by it all.

Part of this Conservative rebranding includes a spiritual shift. During an episode of The Bryce Crawford Podcast, Minaj spoke at length about what she went through in the music industry and the content in her old songs.

Nicki believes her music was responsible for leading young people down the wrong path. Whether that be through materialism or hypersexuality. Furthermore, Minaj says rap music isn't leading people down a path of God. In her view, the music is oftentimes demonic. If she were allowed to go back and change her old lyrics, she would do so in a heartbeat.

Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Against Her Old Lyrics

It's certainly jarring to hear Nicki Minaj talk like this. Ultimately, it feels as though her opinions on rap music have come straight from Fox News. This is the kind of thing you would hear in some sort of PSA or moral panic essay.

Artistic expression has been debated across all genres for decades. To suggest that lyrics are leading the youth down the wrong path is akin to saying video games are doing the same thing. At the end of the day, this kind of rhetoric serves a Conservative agenda that has railed against hip-hop for decades. Nicki's foray into this discourse will disappoint a lot of people.