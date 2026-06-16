Tyler The Creator Denies Plans To Release A Jazz Album

BY Aron A.
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Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024.
Tyler, The Creator addresses the speculation.

If you’re waiting on a jazz album from Tyler The Creator, you might be out of luck. The Odd Future founder has undoubtedly shaped his sound and production style through jazz influences. Regardless of the direction he takes with each album, the foundation of jazz remains prevalent throughout his catalog. Of course, this has led to an increased demand from fans who’ve wanted to hear what it might sound like if he leaned completely into the genre.

There have been a few clues that suggested new music is on the way. But when one Instagram page teased the possibility of a “new era,” one that would involve Tyler leaning deeper into the jazz influences, the rapper quickly shut down that idea. “not at all lol and do not get stuck on this idea please,” he wrote.

Part of the reason people thought that a new album could be on the way surrounds the minor change in his Instagram bio. As Complex pointed out, his bio now reads, “Satchmo, Sag Harbor,” which seemingly references the nickname for Louis Armstrong (Satchmo) and Sag Harbor in New York, a village that became a sanctuary during the Jim Crow era. 

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Tyler The Creator Gears Up For Camp Flog Gnaw

Although it’s unclear if new music will drop this year, fans should be excited that Camp Flog Gnaw will make its return this year. On November 14th and 15th, Tyler’s annual festival will take place in Los Angeles. As usual, the line-up hasn’t been fully revealed yet, but considering how much care he typically puts into the whole festival, it shouldn’t disappoint.

We will keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Tyler, The Creator. Hopefully, we’ll get some new music in the future that follows up on his last two albums, Chromakopia and Don’t Tap The Glass. Check out his comments above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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