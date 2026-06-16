Tyler The Creator Denies Plans To Release A Jazz Album

If you’re waiting on a jazz album from Tyler The Creator, you might be out of luck. The Odd Future founder has undoubtedly shaped his sound and production style through jazz influences. Regardless of the direction he takes with each album, the foundation of jazz remains prevalent throughout his catalog. Of course, this has led to an increased demand from fans who’ve wanted to hear what it might sound like if he leaned completely into the genre.

There have been a few clues that suggested new music is on the way. But when one Instagram page teased the possibility of a “new era,” one that would involve Tyler leaning deeper into the jazz influences, the rapper quickly shut down that idea. “not at all lol and do not get stuck on this idea please,” he wrote.

Part of the reason people thought that a new album could be on the way surrounds the minor change in his Instagram bio. As Complex pointed out, his bio now reads, “Satchmo, Sag Harbor,” which seemingly references the nickname for Louis Armstrong (Satchmo) and Sag Harbor in New York, a village that became a sanctuary during the Jim Crow era.

Tyler The Creator Gears Up For Camp Flog Gnaw

Although it’s unclear if new music will drop this year, fans should be excited that Camp Flog Gnaw will make its return this year. On November 14th and 15th, Tyler’s annual festival will take place in Los Angeles. As usual, the line-up hasn’t been fully revealed yet, but considering how much care he typically puts into the whole festival, it shouldn’t disappoint.