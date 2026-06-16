Family Bizzy - Song by La Reezy

Over the past few weeks, New Orleans artist La Reezy has delivered some fantastic singles with "Melanate It" and "How Did You Love Me?" Now, the artist is back again, this time with the song "Family Bizzy." This song was released alongside the announcement that his debut album, Skiddle Bandana, would be dropping on July 7. Overall, this new song showcases a wide range of La Reezy's talents. From the flows to the bars, it is easy to see why he earned a co-sign from Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, the content of the song expounds upon what we heard on "Melanate It." Family and culture are important to La Reezy, and that shines through in the music.
Release Date: June 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Skiddle Bandana