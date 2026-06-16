Family Bizzy - Song by La Reezy

La Reezy is dropping his debut album next month, and on Monday, he dropped off his latest single, "Family Bizzy."

Over the past few weeks, New Orleans artist La Reezy has delivered some fantastic singles with "Melanate It" and "How Did You Love Me?" Now, the artist is back again, this time with the song "Family Bizzy." This song was released alongside the announcement that his debut album, Skiddle Bandana, would be dropping on July 7. Overall, this new song showcases a wide range of La Reezy's talents. From the flows to the bars, it is easy to see why he earned a co-sign from Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, the content of the song expounds upon what we heard on "Melanate It." Family and culture are important to La Reezy, and that shines through in the music.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!