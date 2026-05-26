How Did You Love Me? - Song by La Reezy

La Reezy just came through with a new track, "How Did You Love Me?," as the artist continues his recent single streak.

La Reezy has been dropping some dope singles as of late. For instance, just a few weeks ago, he blessed fans with "Melanate It." Now, he is back with a soulful and gorgeous track called "How Did You Love Me?" The song contains some beautiful production that builds a nostalgic and romantic vibe. Meanwhile, La Reezy delivers some solid verses that reinforce the meaning of the song. Meanwhile, the sung vocals on the hook are exquisite and elevate the track to new heights. There are some fantastic ideas being permeated on this song, and we cannot wait to hear more from La Reezy this year.

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