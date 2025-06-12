News
La Reezy
Music
Kendrick Lamar Cosigns Emerging New Orleans Rapper La Reezy
Some fans read very deeply into this Kendrick Lamar cosign of La Reezy thanks to another New Orleans rapper, Lil Wayne.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
6 hrs ago
1204 Views