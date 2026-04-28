Melanate It - Song by La Reezy

La Reezy has come through with a brand-new track called "Melanate It." This song contains some strong songwriting from La Reezy, who comes through with a powerful hook and some dope verses in between. The song is about pride in one's own heritage and background. La Reezy speaks about the power of his people and the culture that comes with that. Meanwhile, we get some smooth production, which helps to establish La Reezy's sound and message. This is a cool song and one that you should definitely give a listen to today.
Release Date: April 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A