Melanate It - Song by La Reezy

La Reezy is back with a new track called "Melanate It," in which he showcases his pride in his heritage and background.

La Reezy has come through with a brand-new track called "Melanate It." This song contains some strong songwriting from La Reezy, who comes through with a powerful hook and some dope verses in between. The song is about pride in one's own heritage and background. La Reezy speaks about the power of his people and the culture that comes with that. Meanwhile, we get some smooth production, which helps to establish La Reezy's sound and message. This is a cool song and one that you should definitely give a listen to today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!